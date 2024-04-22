11 minutes ago

A Police officer is feared dead while others are seriously injured after a Kia Rhino crashed their car, GP 483 at Akotsi Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Center Region.

Information gathered suggests that, the truck with registration number GX 4135-24 was travelling from Gomoa Akraman towards Gomoa Akotsi junction.

Unfortunately, the driver failed brake and hit a pickup with some Chinese nationals before running over the Police car with officers on board.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News the Police had parked their car on the roadside buying items nearby when the incident happened.

In an interview, the Youth Chief of Awutu Bereku, Nai Appai Nortey who was at the scene revealed that, two of the officers were waiting in the bucket of the Pickup.

He said one of the officers sustained head injury after falling from the bucket.

Meanwhile, the officers and the Chinese nationals have been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The Central East Regional Operations Commander and other senior officers have since visited the scene.