2 hours ago

Some traders at Suame Roundabout in the Ashanti Region have been crashed by a commercial vehicle killing one in the process.

Two others according to eyewitness were rushed to the Tafo Government hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

The accident occured on the wee hours of Thursday January 26,2023, when a commercial Toyota Commota with Registration number AS 3987-13 veered off the road and run over some traders who were working along the road.

One of the passengers who was in the car during the accident, Mr Kofi Richard narrated the story to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng,

“The vehicle was full of passengers moving from Pankrono to Kejetia, upon getting to the Suame Roundabout, the car veered off and crushed three traders”.

“One of the women believed to be in her middle 40s was trapped under the car for closed to 20 minutes before she was rescued and sent to Tafo Government Hospital”.

“She was however pronounced dead by health officials few minutes after getting to the hospital, the good news is that, the other two who were hit by the car are responding to treatment “. He said.

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested by at Suame Divisional Police Command assisting investigations.

Source: Otecfmghana.com