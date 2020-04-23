2 hours ago

One person was shot dead while four others sustained gunshot and machete wounds when some armed men attacked some gold buyers at Accra-Dollar Power, an illegal mining community in the Bole District of the Savannah Region on Sunday evening.

The gunmen, some wielding machetes and other offensive weapons are said to have stormed the community and fired gunshots indiscriminately, resulting in the death of one person and injury to four others.

The deceased, according to the police has since been buried in accordance with Islamic customs and traditions while the three others who sustained gunshot wounds and another machete wounds are said to be on admission at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital in the Bono Region.

The police gave the names of two out of three persons who sustained gunshots as Yakuba Amani and Bobuka Mukaila while the names of two others who also got injured during the attack were not disclosed.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Enoch Adutwum Bediako told Graphic Online that on April 21, 2020, one Salifu Issaka, a resident of Accra-Dollar Power in Bole accompanied by Abubakari Ibrahim reported to the police in Bole that on April 19, 2020, at about 7.30 pm some unknown armed men stormed the community and attacked some gold buyers.

He said the gunmen in the process fired gunshots indiscriminately that resulted in the death one person and the injury of three others while another also sustained machete wounds.

DCOP Bediako said the deceased, whose name he did not disclose was buried on the orders of the unit committee members of the community in accordance with Islamic customs and traditions while the other four who got injured during the attack are all on admission at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital in the Bono region.

He said the Bole District Police Command have begun investigations into the incident to bring the perpetrators to book.

Background

Accra-Dollar Power , an illegal mining and a border town in the Bole district which has gained notoriety for such violent crimes.

On February 6, 2016, the Daily Graphic published a story headlined: "Soldier Killed by unknown assailants".

The story read that a soldier who was part of the Bole District Security Committee (DISEC) to Dollar Power to assess the security situation in the area was shot dead by some unknown assailants.

Three other soldiers and a fireman who were part of the convoy to Dollar Power also got injured in the attack.

The incident occurred four years ago when the Bole district was then part of the Northern Region.