2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey has disclosed that one of the 184 people who were apprehended and brutalized by military officers has died.

Following the killing of a soldier, military officers besieged Ashaiman.

The officers brutalized some residents, which has been widely condemned by individuals and civil society organizations.

Mr. Norgbey who spoke on Eyewitness News said the deceased has been buried according to Islamic tradition.

“The presence of the committee and that of the Defence Minister has played a major role in bringing sanity to the community, so I am very much happy about the visit to the community. Just that, unfortunately, one of the victims of the torture died. It was a shock to most of the residents when the death was made known two days ago.”

Kennedy Agyapong, Chairperson of the Defense and Interior Committee, told Citi News that the committee will sit on the information gathered and make recommendations.

“As members of the committee, we will sit on Tuesday to deliberate and find out, what actually transpired.”

Source: citifmonline