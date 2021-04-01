57 minutes ago

The executive secretary of the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAAG), Mr Kwaku Duah Tawiah has hinted that over two million people in the private lotto business will go jobless with the introduction of the online lottery, managed by KGL Technology, under the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

According to Mr Duah Tawiah, this action, which is being regulated by the NLA will deny many of their members of daily bread.

"The introduction of the KGL online lottery under auspices of the regulatory body NLA is to sabotage the indigenous private lotto companies which have employed many Ghanaians especially the youth".

"This online lottery will stop people from walking to lotto kiosks to stake their lotto the traditional way we know since time immemorial. The private lottery operators have given employment to over five million Ghanaians so why do they take such action in which results will not benefit the lotto operators. Taking actions like this will even increase the insecurity in the country," he added.

According to the executive secretary, even though the world is moving into technology, the Authority cannot blindly copy other countries since our circumstances in Ghana is different from those that our leaders are comparing ours to.

CLAAG, accordingly, is calling on NLA to come out and explain to the citizens why they gave KGL licence to operate and now, KGL is taking over from the regulators who gave them the license to do business.

As they have promised to pay a bailout of Thirty Thousand Ghana cedis (GHC30,000).

The association led by its Secretary Mr Kwaku Tawiah furthermore appealed to President Akufo-Addo to call the Acting Managing Director, National Lottery Authority, Mr Ernest Mote to stay away from the banter between the NLA and Alpha lotto, a registered lottery operating firm.