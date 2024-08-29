4 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Clement Bonney, popularly known as 'Mr. Beautiful', has stated that having multiple wives isn't a bad practice.

During an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the Kumawood actor said only broke men perceive polygamy as a waste of money.

According to Mr. Beautiful, most people who regard having multiple wives as unnecessary might be broke because rich men don’t see it as such.

“In this world, if you don’t have money and people are talking about having multiple wives, you would see it as a nonsense issue.

“When you are broke or poor and they’re discussing people who have married about two or three wives you would get angry and say it’s stupid," he stated.

He continued, “Because you don’t have money that’s why you are angry and raining all manner of insults but if you were rich you’d see that having multiple wives is so sweet.”