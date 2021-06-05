32 minutes ago

The Deputy Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Information, Fatima Abubakar, says education is the only tool for breaking poverty and creating wealth for women in Zongo communities.

Fatima Abubakar says having stood out from the zongo community through education, she will do all within her capacity to ensure that women in such communities are supported to go to school.

She thus said, with education, these women can do something for themselves and their families.

“Mr. Chairman, using myself as a case study, I think the best or only possible breakthrough for women in my community (Moshi Zongo, Kumasi) and other Zongo communities across the country is education. I believe it is the only brain between poverty and wealth and enlightenment.”

“So I am a strong advocate of getting a lot of our young women in these communities to go to school so that even if after completion, they don’t get a job with the formal sector or the private formal sector, they will be able to use some of the skills they’ve acquired in school to do something for themselves.”

Madam Fatima Abubakar made these comments when she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to be vetted for her new role.

