1 day ago

New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta says any individual who criticizes him for honouring the invitation of the Vice President is an empty head.

King Paluta was seen with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer during his three-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

He was seen singing his hit song, ‘Aseda’ which seems to be the favourite of the Vice President.

The rapper-turned-singer was criticized for engaging in politics considering the political climate in the country at the moment.

But speaking on Accra-based United Television, King Paluta indicated that he does not see anything wrong in honouring the invitation of the country’s vice president.

“I heard a presenter attacking me because I joined the Vice President on his campaign bus. I think he has a tank in his head to think that way.

"Even the said presenter feels disrespected when artistes are invited and don’t show up, how much more the Vice President of the country who is an elderly man?

"I went there because the Vice President wanted to see me and if you have a problem with that it is your cup of tea. I drove there with my fuel so if he gives me something to fuel my car, is it a crime?” he questioned.

Source: Ghanaweb