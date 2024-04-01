9 hours ago

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, offered prayers and commendations for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a visit to his church on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

A viral video capturing the moment reveals Bawumia seated on a pastoral chair as Owusu-Bempah whispered prayers over him.

Following the prayers, Owusu-Bempah addressed Bawumia, conveying a cryptic message to him: "Nobody understands what I have done; only heavens do. God bless you. You're a good man, and you have a good heart."