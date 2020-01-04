1 hour ago

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has described prophets predicting a possible win for the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama as immature.

Speaking on a prophecy he made during the 2019 31st Watch Night service about the NDC’s loss in the 2020 polls, Rev. Owusu Bempah clarified that his projections are solely spirit-inspired and not based on hatred for the NDC or Mr. Mahama as many have suggested.

“We’ve finished voting already (spiritually), there’s no big and experienced prophet who will predict a win for the NDC in 2020, it's only the childish, immature ones! With all due respect!” he said.

“I don’t hate anyone, I don’t hate John Mahama. If he was my family member, I would have been happy. I really love this man, and it was evident when I was asked to greet Mahama. I respect him so much so I didn’t want to go till he asked to see me.

But the truth must be told, there is no way this man will win the elections again. In the past, God used me to prophesy that the NDC will win elections twice and it happened.” He added.

He further warned that the aspiring running mate of Mr. Dramani Mahama offers prayers to avert a death plot on his or her life.

“Whoever will be flagbearer of Mahama will die if he doesn’t pray and avert it.”

Mr. Owusu Bempah’s words come following prophecies from the camps of Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Omale, the Founder and General Overseer of Nigerian-based Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry International and True Word Prophetic ministry Prophet Nigel Gaisie who projected a possible win for the Former President.

Meanwhile, Founder and Leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has also prophesied victory for New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 Elections.

