Charles Taylor has waded into the debate about who was a better footballer between himself and his former Hearts of Oak teammate Bernard Don Bortey

There has been a raging debate among football loving fans on social media as to who was the better footballer between the pair.

Don Bortey made comments that Charles Taylor was nowhere near him as a footballer as even former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah was afraid of him how much more Charles Taylor.

The former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player has taken a shot at his former teammate by pouring venom on him with some harsh words.

In an interview with Accra based Atinka Fm, he asserts that his former teammate has the right to brag.

“We are in a democratic era so everyone has the right to brag and It’s foolishness to praise yourself”

“Only low minded persons will praise or boast of what they have. I have commended Bortey on several occasions of being a good talent, but now everybody knows how to play football and they all have their own style.

“I will not take this world to anywhere, I know how to play, I know how to play and during this quarantine period me and my wife would’ve been at the ghetto. No way.” he fired.