Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom, known as Opambour, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for using a driver’s mate analogy in his appeal for votes from Ghanaians.

Prophet Opambour expressed disbelief at Dr. Bawumia’s assertion that he had little influence in the government despite serving as Vice President for seven years.

He deemed it illogical for Dr. Bawumia to distance himself from the government’s actions noting that, such a statement could harm his campaign.

Opambour questioned the sincerity of this stance, particularly regarding the controversial E-Levy, which Dr. Bawumia had a hand in implementing.

“Today the Vice President is claiming he was only a mate and that his suggestions were not taken? So who does he expect to support his campaign? He should not have never uttered such a statement at all. If he was coached to make such statements then it was not well thought through. Such a statement should have never been made in public.

How did the E-Levy come about in the first place? It was your doing as Vice President. Today you are claiming you are just a mate and the driver himself bears responsibility. “But when a trotro is being loaded, the driver sits in the front and waits for the mate to load it up before moving… What you are saying is untenable and unacceptable,” Opambour stated.

