1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been plunged into a state of pandemonium after their shocking exit at the hands of lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo in the MTN round of 64 clash at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The porcupine warriors were handed a 2-1 defeat by Asokwa Deportivo prompting a heated crisis meeting which the executive chairman poured venom on the club's coaches and playing staff for their poor performance.

But the Ashanti Regional Circles Chairman, Obeng Sekyere has some kind words of counsel for the head coach Maxwell Konadu about how to select players for games.

According to Obeng Sekyere, Maxwell Konadu must select the right players who can help him succeed as the head coach before he is used as a scapegoat.

"Maxwell should be bold and use the rightful players who can help him succeed in the team before he is sacrificed for a different coach."Chairman Sekyere told Kumasi based OTEC Fm.

"He should make sure his selection at training grounds and {match days} will be trustworthy players because he will be the first to be sacrificed before any other player if he fails to deliver" He added.

Chairman Obeng Sekyere made this comment after the Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei met the entire team and technical staff in a heated crisis meeting.