1 hour ago

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies was a top performer and a delight to watch in the month of May.

She featured in all four matches, scored eight goals including two hat-tricks and made one assist to finish the season as the top scorer with 17 goals.

She shrugs off competition from Northern Ladies’ Rahama Jafar, Berry Ladies’ Constance Serwaa Agyemang and Hasaacas Ladies’ Evelyn Badu for the award.

Ophelia takes home a 32inch NASCO Television set as her prize.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS