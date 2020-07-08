1 hour ago

A former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has hailed the choice of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of former President John Mahama in the 2020 elections.

The former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Coast was unanimously endorsed by the National Executive Committee of the party on Monday after her name was presented by the flagbearer of the party Mr. Mahama.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Duffuor said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s selection comes at a time when Ghana “needs leadership with conscience.”

“At a time our country needs leadership with conscience, truth and empathy, God has raised you, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to go occupy the office of the Vice President, in the next NDC government, come January, 2021.

“Your preferment is the first of its kind and brings emancipation to our long suffering women, gives inspiration to our daughters and brings hope to victims of oppression in this country.

“May my God be your guide, as I continue to pray for you,” the former Finance Minister added.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang has assured her boss she will work towards a “resounding victory” in the 2020 elections.

In an acceptance statement, she said her selection is victory for “inclusive and participatory democracy.”

“It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his Running Mate for the December 7, 2020 election.

”I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public.

“This historic nomination is not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country and recognizes the towering role women have played over the ages to achieve the progress we have made. I wish to salute all those who have come before me and pledge to draw deeply from their inspiration.

“I have worked with HE John Dramani Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times. I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God,” she said.

Daily Mail