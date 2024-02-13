3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri and the Majority Chief Whip of Ghana's Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has stated who his preference for the running mate position of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will be.

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the MP reacted favourably to a post that suggested that the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, should be the running mate of the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.

He said that Opoku Onyinah partnering with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, would be in the interest of the party and the entire country.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri legislator wrote, "It's the best both for country & party."

Also, Annoh-Dompreh, on February 10, 2024, shared a post on X with a picture of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shaking hands with Prof Opoku Onyinah, with the caption "My prayer & wish."

Meanwhile, Prof Opoku Onyinah, over the weekend, suggested that a cryptic social media post he had shared on Saturday, February 10, 2024, does not correlate with ongoing rumours of him being considered for the running mate position of the NPP.

The former chairman of the Church of Pentecost gave this clarification after a post he shared on Saturday led to some criticism on social media, with some people cautioning him to stay away from politics.

In his post on Sunday, February 12, 2024, Opoku Onyinah explained that the previous post was created from the Church of Pentecost's theme for the year 2015.

He admitted that while the timing of his post might have fed into the rumours, he did not make it with the idea to confirm his association with Bawumia's candidature subtly.

"Very interesting. I coined my last post when we (The Church of Pentecost) adopted the theme, 'Being a Good Steward of God in my Generation' in 2015. I examined the man who received one talent and hid it in the ground.

"I then wrote, 'The Lord has a reason for creating me. Burying my talent and making it redundant is doing a disservice to my family, church, nation, and world. If I fail to speak, to work, to contribute, I allow the 'bad' minority to rule and dictate. Often, the silence of the majority or a good one helps the noisy minority destroy society or even rule.' It has many lessons," he wrote.

The post read, "Last night, I was looking for a quote that touched my heart on preaching to post it. As I could not find it and stumbled on this, I posted it. It has nothing to do with what is going on. Perhaps it has come at the wrong time. Timing is important. I still 'keep my head' and place Christ first in whatever I do."