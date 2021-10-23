1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak's opponents in the Champions League second leg tie Wydad Casablanca on Thursday played a league match in the Moroccan Botola League.

Wydad rested five key players as they had the Hearts of Oak game in mind but managed to beat OC Safi by a lone goal as they sealed all three points.

Guy Mbenza was the goal scorer as he clinched the only goal of the game with three minutes to end the game as WAC consolidated their lead at the top of the table.

They rested key players such as Yahya Jabrane, Simon Msuva, Ayman El Hassouni, Anas Serrhat and Ivorian defender Cheick Comara as they had the Hearts of Oak game in mind.

Accra Hearts of Oak inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the Moroccan side in the first leg match at the Accra Sports Stadium with Isaac Mensah the goal scorer.

WAC would have to overturn the 1-0 deficit against the Ghanaian champions if they want to enter the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak arrived in Morocco with a 24 man contingent for the all important clash on Fridat evening.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.