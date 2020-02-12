1 hour ago

NDC’s Director of communications, Sammy Gyamfi has confidently accused Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah of facilitating the sale of some of the 500 missing excavators.

He alleged that Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has been in the business of “linking” his fellow NPP MP’s on where and how to reach these “missing” excavators.

In an interview on Good Evening Ghana monitored by www.ghanaweb.com, Sammy Gyamfi stated outright that there has been a statement by the MP’s to that effect.

“People like Kojo Opong Nkrumah are now acting as middlemen directing NPP MP’s as to where they can get excavators to buy. That is what the MP’s are saying. I have seen a statement and there hasn’t been any rejoinder to it,” he stated

However, Sammy Gyamfi said the recent discoveries of rot in the galamsey fight is a confirmation of the NDC's suspicion over the years. He also labeled Chairman Wontumi as the “King of galamsey” in Ghana

“We are not zombies. We know that these excavators are not missing. They have sold some and pocketed the money and they are using some for their own personal illegal activities. As for Chairman Wontumi, he is the king of galamsey. The pioneer of galamsey,” he stressed.

His comments come at the back of some 500 missing excavators which led to the arrest of the suspended Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi.



