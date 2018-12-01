3 hours ago

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has lambasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for launching an inactive website to track the failed promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

This comes after the opposition the National Democratic Congress (NDC) launched a website, www.nppfailedpromises.com Monday, June 15, 2020, to track the promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government which they have failed to fulfil during a press conference in Accra.

Former Deputy Minister of Education Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament for North Tongu, said the NPP had fulfilled only 86 out of the total of 631 promises mentioned in the NPP’s in the 2016 NPP Manifesto.

“We have discovered that the 631 promises that we listed, after thorough analysis, combing through documents, what they’ve told us in Parliament, ladies and gentleman, it will shock you to realize that only 86 out of this 631 promise that has been delivered. So the percentage achieved is 14%, not 78%,” he added.

Reacting to the press conference in an emergency press conference Monday evening, Information Minister and Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the website which seeks to give comprehensive accounts of all the promises it has tracked is still inactive.

“After the launch of the website, I have tried to access the so-called failed promises captured in the supposed website but it has proved futile. The website has been inactive hours after they declared it launched”, he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah called on the media to subject political parties to the moral credibility of their own records and not leave some political parties to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.