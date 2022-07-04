1 hour ago

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has downplayed calls for the resignation of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, following Ghana’s decision to enter into a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, he indicated that the Finance Minister cannot be blamed for the country’s decision to seek the fund’s help.

He explained that, “the minister responsible for fiscal policy, finance has expressed a view, a view supported by govenrment, that it is better to use domestic measures to deal with some of these [economic] challenges than to find yourself in a situation where you need external help of this nature. Unfortunately, the domestic measures have been challenged. Any president who feels the pain of his people will explore what options work best. This is the window that the president has asked us to open and engage to ensure that we are able to find the necessary resources to deal with the short-term problem but also deal with the bigger economic problem.”

The government last week indicated that Mr. Ofori-Atta will be leading the negotiations with the IMF in the coming days.

Following Ghana’s decision to seek an IMF bailout, calls for Ofori-Atta’s resignation have intensified as he on many public platforms insisted that the passage of the controversial E-levy will ensure that the country does not go under an IMF programme.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and other leading members of the NDC have called for the removal of the Finance Minister from office, describing his performance as “abysmal.”

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added that President Akufo-Addo is responsible for all economic policies and not Ken Ofori-Atta.

“The president is responsible for economic policy, sometimes we think the finance minister is responsible for the economy. He [Ofori-Atta] is responsible for fiscal policy. Real sector development and broader economic policy, sit with the president. He has an Economic Management Team under him that will be doing the day to day management. The president is in full control of the end of day engagement that we’ll have with the fund. He spoke with the fund managing director on the phone,” he added.

Source: citifmonline