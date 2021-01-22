2 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reappointing him as minister-designate for the Information Ministry.

The Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker was among the list of ministers-designate that Mr Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament on Thursday, January 21.

In a tweet reacting to his reappointment, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “Thanks for the confidence reposed in me @NAkufoAddo”

In all, Mr Akufo-Addo submitted names of 27 persons to be vetted and, subsequently, considered for approval as ministers of state.

Among the 27 are former Deputy Ministers in his first term.

These include Godfred Dame, who is now the Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate, and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who has been nominated Minister of Education.

His former boss, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has also been appointed as the Minister-designate for Energy.