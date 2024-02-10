1 day ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected over the weekend to announce the biggest reshuffle in his government since coming into office in 2017.

Multiple media reports state that several key cabinet ministers are expected to be handed different portfolios while others will exit the government totally.



Calls for a reshuffle have been made over the years but the most significant call in recent months came from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



At a party event in December 2023, he stated: "We will appeal to the president, that despite extensive discussions, it is time for changes in government for others to participate. If new names and faces come into government, we stand a better chance of retaining power."



The upcoming reshuffle comes after the NPP's parliamentary primaries which has seen some ministers and deputies lose their bids to return to parliament while others have also opted against returning to parliament.



Accra-based radio station, Accra 100.5 FM has given a hint of five key ministries that will see changes when the list is finally revealed.

The station's senior producer, Sammy Gyasi disclosed on the February 9, 2024 evening news programme that there will be changes in the finance, information, foreign affairs, roads and youth and sports ministries.



Below are some details on some appointees.



a. Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will move to foreign affairs, which suggests Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will be moved or removed.



It also means the changes will affect the NPP leadership in parliament because a new Majority Leader will be named.



b. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will move to the sports ministry from information ministry. It is not known if current sports minister Mustapha Ussif will be axed or moved.

c. Roads minister Amoako Atta will most likely exit the government



d. While changes are expected at the finance ministry, it is not known whether Ofori-Atta will be given another portfolio or he will exit the government.



e. There is also expected to be a change at the housing ministry currently headed by Bantama MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye.



In the case of the foreign affairs ministry, it is worth noting that the current minister has recently announced her bid to become Commonwealth Secretary General and exiting government will afford her enough time to focus on her campaign.



Analysts believe that persons deemed to be loyalists of the party's flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, will likely be handed roles as the party gears towards the 2024 general elections.

The last major change to the government was a month after former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned to focus on their presidential campaigns.



If effected, it will be the second major reshuffle by Akufo-Addo in two weeks, last week, 24 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) were sacked and 26 others replaced them as part of efforts to revitalise the system.



Source: Ghanaweb