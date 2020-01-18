1 hour ago

Ghana’s high commissioner to the UK he papa Owusu-Ankomah has urged Ghanaian Garment and Textile manufacturers to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that exist in the UK and European markets following UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

“Brexit has opened up new markets, and it is my hope that you use the opportunity to manufacture more in order to create wealth and generate employment in Ghana”, HE Owusu-Ankomah advised.

The High Commissioner made these revelations at an event hosted by the Ghana High Commission to introduce Ghanaian garment manufacturers to potential buyers in the United Kingdom and Europe. It was organised by Ethical Apparel Africa, a UK based garment sourcing and development organisation in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry through their UK office and supported by the UK Department for International Development

(DFID).

Papa Owusu-Ankomah further urged the Ghanaian manufacturers to find out what the expectations of the market are in order to live up to them. Mr Patrick Nimo, Chief Director Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry urged participants to make the most of Ghana’s position as the Headquarters of the Africa Continental Trade Area and to use Ghana as a base to access the bigger African market.

Keren Pybus, founder and CEO of Apparel Africa disclose that she chose Ghana as her base because of the stable political and economic environment, as well as a youthful and hardworking industrial population. She therefore called on the major international brands in the UK and Europe to consider Ghana as their manufacturing base.

Others present at the event included Mr Kofi Addo, Head of Strategic Anchor Industries and Special Initiatives at the Ministry of Trade, Paakow Bartels, head of Trade and Investment at the Ghana High Commission, Mr Dodzie Numekevor, Head of Public Affairs and Information, Mr Peter McAllister of the Ethical Trading Initiative and Naana Frempong Arhin from the DFID.

Some of the Manufacturers who exhibited their products included Adjo Asare of Alfie Designs, Mrs Linda Ampah of KAD Designs and Maa Grace Designs.