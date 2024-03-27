2 hours ago

The just-concluded 13th African Games in Accra has come under heavy criticism from the Minority in Parliament, who labeled it a "monumental disaster and total embarrassment."

Despite Ghana achieving its highest-ever medal tally, with 69 medals, including 19 golds, the event faced significant organizational challenges, leading to dissatisfaction among athletes and officials.

Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee of Parliament, strongly rebuked the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government for what he deemed as a poorly executed event.

“The just-ended games were a monumental disaster and total embarrassment to our dear country. The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government spent a staggering 240 million dollars on the just-ended games yet, the organization and management of the event were poor and shambolic.

He highlighted the lack of clear policies for tourism promotion and trade facilitation, as well as the absence of economic viability strategies, despite the substantial $240 million expenditure on the Games.

“Quite apart from the fact that it lacked the clear combined effect of economic viability, the organization of the games lacked clear-cut policies for tourism promotion and trade facilitation. This could have given us some economic value for the huge expenditure on the game.

Woyome criticized the organization's shortcomings, emphasizing the failure to generate economic value commensurate with the hefty expenditure.

He pointed out that given the current state of Ghana's economy, such lavish spending without tangible returns was unacceptable.

“Given the current state of the Ghanaian economy, which has been rendered bankrupt by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government. Emerging details about the hefty expenditure of the games raised concerns among Ghanaians.”

The event's organization also faced scrutiny over infrastructure developments, including the establishment of the Borteyman Sports Complex and the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and the Games Village.

While signaling progress in sports development, these achievements were overshadowed by the overall mismanagement of the Games.

Furthermore, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had previously called for the dismissal of Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif due to strong opposition to the championship's organization.

Specific concerns were raised, such as South Africa's withdrawal from the Hockey competitions due to poor pitch conditions, further highlighting the dissatisfaction surrounding the event.