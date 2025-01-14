8 hours ago

A alarming trend has emerged in the medical community, with oral sex being identified as the leading cause of throat cancer, surpassing traditional risk factors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and poor diet.

This shift is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of human papillomavirus (HPV) infections, which are now considered the primary risk factor for oropharyngeal cancer.

According to Dr. Hisham Mehanna from the University of Birmingham, the rise of oropharyngeal cancer, which affects the tonsils and the back of the throat, has been rapid over the past two decades, earning it the term "epidemic."

The link between multiple oral sex partners and an increased risk of developing throat cancer has been established, with those having six or more lifetime oral-sex partners being 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer.

HPV, a common group of viruses affecting the skin, is the main culprit behind this growing concern.

While most people infected with HPV do not experience any issues, certain strains can cause genital warts or cancer.

The virus integrates into the DNA of host cells, turning them cancerous in some individuals.

Dr. Mehanna explains that the prevailing theory is that most people catch HPV infections and are able to clear them completely, but a small number of people are not able to get rid of the infection, leading to the development of cancer.

“Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the West, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic,” he wrote in The Conversation.

The statistics are alarming, with approximately 80% of adults in the UK reporting having practiced oral sex at some point in their lives.

However, only a small number develop the disease. According to the NHS, around 8,300 people are diagnosed with throat cancer annually in the UK, accounting for about 1 in every 50 cancers.

Most cases occur in adults over 55, with only 12.5% affecting individuals younger than 50.

“The prevailing theory is that most of us catch HPV infections and are able to clear them completely. However, a small number of people are not able to get rid of the infection, maybe due to a defect in a particular aspect of their immune system. In those patients, the virus is able to replicate continuously, and over time integrates at random positions into the host’s DNA, some of which can cause the host cells to become cancerous," Dr. Mehanna explained.

Preventative measures are available, with vaccination proving to be a powerful tool in prevention, boasting more than 80% efficacy.

However, HPV vaccine coverage in England remains below optimal levels, with 67.3% of girls and 62.4% of boys completing the recommended two-dose schedule by Year 9.

It is essential that efforts are made to increase vaccination rates and educate the public about the risks associated with HPV and the importance of safe sexual practices.