1 hour ago

Organized Labour has rejected an offer for a monetary compensation package from Sunon Asogli Power Limited rather than reinstating its dismissed local union executives of the Ghana Mineworkers Union of TUC.

Organized Labour has expressed its disappointment with Sunon Asogli’s refusal to reinstate their union leaders who are local union executives of the Ghana Mineworkers Union of TUC describing their termination as wrongful.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Joshua Ansah expressed disappointment explaining that they are not ready to monetize their rights.

“Things are not going the way we want it and I don’t know why in our country things are going this way. Labour issues are not taken seriously, and I think if this is the way this country is going to be run then workers are finished… Because NLC gives ruling and the employers refuse to oblige.”

“Today they have come with a different story, they are now saying that the reinstatement is a no-go area, and they want to compensate the workers. And we think that that was not why this case was brought here. The principle of rights of workers is what we are fighting for, we are not after money, so we will fight this until the right judgement is made,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission Ofosu Asamoah has set August 16, 2023 for the cases of both parties to be opened and heard for a final determination to be made.

Source: citifmonline