South African side Orlando Pirates have denied having interest in former Asante Kotoko striker Sogne Yacouba.

Yacouba is now a free agent after failing to extend his two year contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Burkinabe International has in the past been courted by the South African side but his then club Kotoko wanted in excess of the $100,000 offered by the Buccaneers.

Orlando Pirates do not have any intentions of reviving their interest in the striker who is now a free agent.

"Ja, [Pirates wanted to sign him] a long time ago," Mbele told KickOff.com. "No, I can't say that. I haven't kept tabs [on his situation]. No, [we haven't been tracking him recently]. There was contact with his representatives last year."

Yacouba's camp have in the past claimed that Asante Kotoko rejected a juicy offer of $50,000 from PSL side Golden Arrows despite him having three months at the time.

A move to Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC fell through due to the player's heft financial demands.