3 hours ago

South African side Orlando Pirates is ready to offload Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah according to multiple reports.

The Ghanaian striker has failed to convince this season making just five appearances for his side out of 14 matches.

He was an integral member of the squad last season as he helped his side reach the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup finals'

Peprah scored seven goals in the South African league and twice in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign last season.

He was linked with a move to an unnamed Greek side but his club's high valuation prized him out of the move.

The Ghanaian striker has failed to make the match-day squad for his side in their last two matches as the club has now placed the player on the transfer list.

Local South African side Cape Town City have been credited with an interest in the Ghanaian goal poacher in the winter transfer window.

Kwame Peprah joined Pirates from Ghana Premier League club, King Faisal, ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season and scored nine goals last term for the Buccaneers - seven in the league, two in the CAF Confederation Cup.