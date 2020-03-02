1 hour ago

South African Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates seem to have cooled off their interest in Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba.

The soon to be free agent has been on the radar of the South African side for some time now but it appears the Buccaneers have turned their attention elsewhere.

Kotoko have made several attempts to get their prized asset to commit to fresh terms but it has all proved futile as his demands is outrageous and prohibitive with the player demanding $150,000.

Pirates are known to be in the hunt for a striker, with the club having been linked with some top performers in the Absa Premiership, including SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler and Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu, among other others.

Outside the shores of South Africa, the Buccaneers have been linked with Burkina Faso international Songne Yacouba, who has been involved in a contractual dispute with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the last few months.

Orlando Pirates will intensify their haunt for a striker for the next season as Zambian International Justin Shonga is expected to leave.