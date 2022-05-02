2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari has been linked with a move to two of South Africa's leading clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in recent weeks.

The 34 year old midfielder has been in fine form since joining Hearts of Oak in February during the second round of the transfer season.

Reports in the local media last week was that the two giant clubs are weighing up moves for the signature of the veteran midfielder.

But a revered football agent from South Africa, Sipho Shaven has rubbished the reports saying that Orlando Pirates nor Kiazer Chiefs will not buy a player as old as Sulley Muntari.

However, sources at Orlando Pirates have told South African portal Soccerladuma that the Buccaneers are no longer interested as the Hearts of Oak star turns 38 in August.

“Look, there have been several reports from Ghana about the supposed potential signing of Sulley Muntari with Pirates but as someone who is based here in South Africa and close to Pirates and familiar with how the club operates, I doubt if there is any truth to those reports. The Pirates I know wouldn’t sign a 37-year-old because as far as I know the club is building for the future and therefore is targeting players who are much younger than that,” said the source.

Local football agent Sipho Shaven is in the dark over the media reports from his native Ghana.

“That is news to me, and I haven’t had any discussions with Pirates about that and therefore I would like to distance myself from those reports,” he said.

Sulley Muntari who had been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February this year.

He has since played seven matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided three assist and scored once against WAFA from the spot.

Muntari also played well in the President's Cup game against Kotoko which Hearts of Oak won the game.

The veteran midfielder missed the last few matches for Hearts but returned on Friday night against Accra Lions with a virtuoso performance.

The well decorated Muntari is among a select few Ghanaian players to have won the Uefa Champions League, FA Cup in England, Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Super Copa Italiana in Italy and the Fifa Club World Cup.