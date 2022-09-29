5 hours ago

Ghanaian socialite, Richard Brown, known widely as ‘Osebo the Zaraman’, has shared on social media that he nearly lost his life and that of his child when his vehicle burst into flames and was consumed totally.

In a Facebook post, ‘Osebo the Zaraman’ unveiled that he was thankful to God for saving them.

“We serve a living God, my God just saved me and my son @kwame.preko from burning this night, I will always be grateful,” he praised on September 29, 2022.

The Fashionista caught his captured burnt four-wheel drive parked close to a trailer to his more than 13, 900 followers on Facebook.

It wasn't affirmed the way that the mishap occurred, what might have caused it, and what the trailer was doing alongside it.

A derivation could be made using how the video was taken that the trailer was there to transport it to the junkyard.

Meanwhile, in the video that was shared by the socialite, his son was nowhere to be found when he narrated his ordeal.

As and when there are any updates on the accident, GhanaWeb will follow up to update its readers.