The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards night, was a night filled with music and rewards for hardworking musicians within a calendar year. It is also typically known for fashion, glitz and glamour by celebrities and creatives.

Ghanaian fashionista and C.E.O for 247 Zara Boutique, Richard Brown popularly known as “Osebo the Zaraman” has given an expert opinion by stating the best and worst dressed celebrities for the VGMA’s 22.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the fashion icon rated the likes of Eugene Osafo Nkansah, Victoria Lebene, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Efya, Epixode and many others.

Source: Sammykaymedia