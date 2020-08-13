2 hours ago

Osebor aka Don Papa Richie the Zara man has crossed Ghana's borders with his 'mad' sense of fashion.

The fashionista, who owns a popular boutique in North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, has been featured in a BBC interview for the Pidgin News channel owned by the reputable British Broadcasting channel.

In the BBC News In Pidgin interview, Osebor, who is also the father of Nana Aba's only son, talked about his infamous 'skirts' that have for a long time become a thing on Ghana's social media.

According to Mr Richard Brown who always reiterates that 'fashion is madness', people have been throwing insults at him that his dress is maternity.

He adds that he is, however, not advising anyone to dress like him because one needs 'balls' for his kind of style.

Osebor concludes that his 'skirt' wearing fashion is also business but people do not understand. Expressing his excitement about the feature, he shared the interview and wrote "When God says yes,who are you to say no. Your time will come soon. Don’t stop praying, is just a matter of time. Just be focus on your dreams".

Watch the video below: