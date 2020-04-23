2 hours ago

The elections committee of the Ghana Football Association disqualified Wilfred Palmer from contesting last year GFA's Presidential for failing an integrity test.

Palmer was disqualified from contesting the GFA presidential race for failing to pay a mandatory 10% commission for the sale of his ex player Joseph Paintsil.

Breach of Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA General Regulations 2. Decision of the Ethics Committee dated the 13th December, 2017” were cited as reasons for Palmer's disqualification.

Disgruntled Osei Palmer has since engaged the GFA in a legal tussle at CAS to clear his name.

“The disqualification was far from fair that is why the case is at CAS. I sold a player outside the jurisdiction of Ghana. Joseph Paintsil was never a registered player under the jurisdiction of Ghana. He was never registered under Tema Youth. I had economic rights over him.” he added.

“In all, I paid $49,000 dollars to CAS for the case. My goodwill is very important to me that is why I took the case to CAS,” he revealed.