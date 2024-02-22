2 hours ago

The Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman, has expressed concern about how the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, resigned from his position.

According to Myjoyonline’s sources within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy, the Suame MP willingly offered to step down during a meeting of the NPP caucus in parliament and the executive, including President Akufo-Addo.

But speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the political analyst suggested that the Suame MP might have been compelled to step down from his position.

He questioned whether such an approach was the best way to encourage individuals to dedicate themselves to public service.

While acknowledging the party’s right to choose its leaders in Parliament, he noted that the governance of the country is a collective responsibility.

Considering Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s long-standing commitment to public service by being the longest-serving Member of Parliament, Dr Draman found the circumstances surrounding the exit troubling, stating, “I don’t think the end should be a push.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu formally relinquished his role as the leader of the majority caucus in Parliament on Wednesday evening. Prior to this, rumours were rife about his potential removal to pave way for his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin to take over.

Since his resignation was made public, many have argued that it was necessitated due to his new role as the Manifeto Committee Chairman for the NPP’s election 2024 campaign.

But Dr Draman questioned this reasoning, pointing out that there are other Members of Parliament who are also Ministers and manage their dual roles.

“So really, we are just seeing a replay of the situation that we saw with the NDC, and Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has now joined his friend Haruna Iddrisu in suffering the same fate,” he said on Wednesday.

Dr Draman expressed his belief that, regardless of whether the resignation was negotiated or not, a better approach could have been taken to avoid the evident discord surrounding the departure of Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.