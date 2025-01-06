33 minutes ago

After his performance at an event in Tarkwa Nsuem, Oseikrom Sikani was seen in the midst of the crowd searching for his hat, which had been yanked off his head by some individuals.

In his desperate attempt to retrieve the stolen hat, the artiste resorted to pulling out a gun and aggressively demanding that the crowd return it.

He stood in the middle of the crowd, visibly frustrated, and threatened to use the firearm in his search for the missing item.

A video making rounds on social media captured the moment when Oseikrom Sikani’s security guard was spotted removing a gun from a white sling bag and handing it over to the musician.

After Oseikrom Sikani received the weapon, he cocked it and appeared to prepare to fire as he searched for his Karl Lagerfeld K/Monogram jacquard bucket hat.

Checks reveal that the said Karl Lagerfeld K/Monogram jacquard bucket hat, which is currently out of stock on major sale platforms, costs £115.

In response to his fury, the crowd tried to calm him down by offering him some fans, but he remained unbothered and uninterested in their attempts.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the incident.

Some have called on the Ghana Police Service to take appropriate action, stating that Medikal was arrested for a similar act, which was deemed an unlawful display of a firearm.

They argue that Oseikrom Sikani should not be treated differently.

Others have defended the musician, saying that he was merely trying to scare the crowd in his quest to retrieve his hat and that he had no intention of actually firing the gun.