2 hours ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko marksman Osman Bashiru has joined former side King Faisal on a one year contract.

The former Kotoko player has been without a football club since 2017 where he last played actively for any club but is poised to re-launch his career at newbies King Faisal.

Under former coach Masaud Didi Dramani he was an integral member of the Kotoko playing squad before switching to regional rivals Ashantigold.

The veteran striker has traveled extensively having had stints in Israel and other countries and would want to help King Faisal gain survival in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

New comers King Faisal gained entry into the Premier League through the boardroom in October alongside Great Olympics and will hope to be a mainstay in the league.

Faisal have signed another ex-Kotoko player in the shape of Michael Akuffo and will open their Premier League season with a game against Dreams Fc away from home.