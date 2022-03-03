1 hour ago

There was wild jubilation and ecstaty among most fans of French Ligue 1 club Nantes when they booked a place in the French Cup final after beating Monaco in the semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Ghanaian duo of Osman Bukari and Dennis Appiah were among the gallant Nantes players who helped in achieving such feat.

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah played as the right back in the game but was taken off five minutes from time.

Osman Buakari who has been impressive for his on loan club this season had to watch the match from the substitutes bench.

The two players will be hoping to win their first title in France when they play the finals in two months time.

Monaco took the lead through Guillermo Maripan before Djibril Sidibe levelled the scores for Nantes.

Samuel Moutoussamy scored for Nantes to make it 2-1 but Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu pulled parity for Monaco to make it 2-2 as the match headed into penalties.

Wissam Ben Yedder and Aurelien Tchouameni failed to convert their spot kicks for Monaco before Nigerian International Moses Simon expertly converted his to sent Nantes through the finals.

Nantes last won the trophy 22 years ago with their title success in 2000. The team will host Nice in Nice's Stade de France on 8th May.

Nice which defeated Paris St-Germain in an earlier round, defeated fourth-tier Versailles by 2-0 on Tuesday.

This is only the second French Cup final without PSG since the 2014 final. They have won six of the last seven finals.

Nantes supporters who were in a state of delirium run onto the pitch in celebration.

