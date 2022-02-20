1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari was in the form of his life when French Ligue 1 big boys Paris Saint Germain were in town on Saturday night.

Nantes pulled up a surprise 3-1 score line against the star studded PSG side which had Neymar, Messi and all the other big names.

The Ghanaian who lasted 67 minutes due to an injury provided an assist for one of the goals his side scored on the night.

Randal Kolo Muani broke the deadlock for the host in just the fourth minute of the game after an explosive start.

Twelve minutes after taking the lead, the Ghanaian winger set up teammate Quentin Merlin to score the second goal to make it 2-0.

Ludovic Blas made sure of the results after converting from the spot in added time of the first half as they went into the break with a 3-0 lead.

After recess the French giants pulled one goal back through Neymar to make it 3-1 as Nantes stood their grounds.

He had 39 touches in the game while winning 7out of 10 ground duels and also successfully made 4 tackles whiles having 2 out of 3 successful dribbles and also making 2 key passes with 1 foul won, 1 interception made and an 1 assist.

The former AS Trencin attacker has one goal and two assists in 13 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes this season.