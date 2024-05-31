2 hours ago

Osman Bukari has expressed his deep appreciation for Red Star Belgrade after securing a transfer to Major League Soccer club Austin FC.

The Ghanaian forward, who concluded an impressive stint with the Serbian giants, has joined Austin FC as a Designated Player.

Bukari, 25, joined Red Star Belgrade in 2021 and made a significant impact with 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions were instrumental in the club's back-to-back Serbian league titles and Serbian Cup victories.

"This team will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish you all continued success and will be cheering for you from afar," Bukari wrote on Twitter, reflecting on his time at Red Star Belgrade.

His move to Austin FC is on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract, running through the end of the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

The deal is pending receipt of Bukari’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. He will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.

Bukari's football journey began in the youth ranks of Accra Lions before moving to Europe at age 19 to join AS Trencin in Slovakia.

There, he tallied 16 goals and 25 assists in 66 appearances, earning recognition as the team’s best player, a place in the league’s Best XI, and a finalist spot for the league’s Player of the Season award.

His success in Slovakia led to a move to KAA Gent in Belgium, where he netted four goals and six assists in 35 games.

He then joined FC Nantes of the French top flight on a season-long loan, contributing to their Coupe de France victory in 2022 with two goals and four assists in 26 matches.

Bukari's arrival at Austin FC marks a new chapter in his career, where he hopes to continue his impressive form and make a significant impact in Major League Soccer.