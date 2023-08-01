4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari showcased an outstanding performance for Red Star Belgrade in their opening match of the 2023/24 Serbian Superliga season, earning him a well-deserved spot on Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Taking the field against Vojvodina at the home grounds of the defending league champions, Bukari displayed his skills and talent throughout the game.

Red Star Belgrade got off to a bright start, with Jean-Philippe Krasso opening the scoring early on. Just before the first-half break, an own goal from Radomir Milosavljević further solidified the home team's lead.

After the halftime break, Krasso struck again in the 51st minute, putting Red Star Belgrade three goals ahead of Vojvodina.

However, the real showstopper of the match was Osman Bukari. The pacey forward demonstrated his playmaking abilities by providing an assist for Vladimir Lucic to score in the 70th minute.

Not content with just one assist, Bukari then found the back of the net himself, adding his name to the scoresheet in the 80th minute.

Bukari's stellar performance contributed significantly to Red Star Belgrade's thumping 5-0 victory over Vojvodina at the end of the 90 minutes.

With such a strong start to the season and an impressive display of skills, Bukari looks set to play a key role for Red Star Belgrade in the upcoming matches.

Fans and football enthusiasts can expect to see more remarkable performances from this talented Ghanaian winger throughout the Serbian Superliga season.