3 hours ago

Ghana and FC Nantes winger Osman Bukaru was on target for his French Ligue 1 side on Sunday as they defeated Girondins de Bordeaux by 5-3 in an entertaining game.

The match rained goals as there was eight scored on the day between the two sides in the Atlantic derby.

Bukari was introduced into the game late in the second half in the 86th minute as replacement for Khalifa Coulibaly and three minutes later had his name on the score sheet.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists in his 20 appearances for FC Nantes in the French Ligue 1.

Bukari is on a season long loan from Belgian side KAA Gent.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that defeated Nigeria to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.