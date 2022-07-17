2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari was in good form for his Serbian side Red Star Belgrade on Saturday as they destroyed Kolubara 5-0 in a one-sided affair.

It is his second game for his new side since joining this summer in the two-week-old Serbian League as they grabbed all three points on offer.

The Ghanaian did not score a goal but he was integral as he lasted 73 minutes before he was replaced by compatriot Ibrahim Mustapha.

Aleksander Katai opened the floodgates for Red Star Belgrade in the 9th minute before Milan Pavkov added brace to hand the home side a comfortable 3-0 lead even before 22 minutes.

There was two more goals to make it 5-0 as Igor Cvetojevic scored an own goal in the 25th minute before Guelor Kanga added the icing on the cake.

Bukari provided an assist in the game in the 38th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

He scored on his debut and was also lively in only his second official game for the Eastern European side.