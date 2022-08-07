58 minutes ago

Head coach of Red Star Belgrade, Dejan Stanković has urged his star winger Osman Bukari not to be satisfied with his recent exploits and must strive to do more.

On Wednesday, the Ghanaian winger grabbed a hattrick and provided an assist for his side in the UEFA Championship League third qualifying round first leg against Pyunik.

Red Star Belgrade won by a whopping 5-0 and the Ghanaian winger was the star of the show as he grabbed a hattrick.

Fans in the Maracana chanted and sang the name of the new sensation that is Osman Bukari with some fans asking who bought the Ghanaian winger to the club.

The Serbian club has in recent times suffered a lot with many big-name foreign players failing to live up to the hype and price tag.

"Concrete and direct. The match always kicks out one player as Bukari. I hope that he will not be satisfied with what he has shown, we should always strive for better and move forward" - Stanković spoke cautiously at the conference.

The Ghanaian winger joined Gent last two seasons but was deemed surplus to requirement and was sent out on loan to French side FC Nantes where he helped them win the French Cup.

He was sold this summer to the Serbian giants this summer and has hit the ground running for the club and is now considered a fan's favourite.

Osman Bukari has now scored five goals in five games for Red Star Belgrade in all competitions since joining the club.