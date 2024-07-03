3 hours ago

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has begun his journey with Austin FC, taking part in his first training session following his high-profile move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 25-year-old winger signed a three-year contract as a Designated Player with the Verdes, transferring from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade in early June.

Bukari's arrival in Texas was delayed due to his commitments with the Ghana national team during the World Cup qualifiers.

Despite this, he received a warm welcome in Austin last week but was unable to participate in the match against Sporting Kansas.

On Monday, Bukari joined his new teammates for training, gearing up for Sunday's game against New York City.

The speedy winger expressed his gratitude and readiness on social media, stating, "Getting started and focused as usual. Alhamdulilah for everything."

As Bukari integrates into the team, fans and the club alike are eager to see the impact he will bring to Austin FC with his dynamic playing style and international experience.