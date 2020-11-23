2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger, Osman Bukari was on the scoresheet for his side KAA Gent as they recorded a slender 1-0 victory against Sporting Charleroi on Sunday evening in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

It was a match day 13 clash between both sides in the 2020/2021 Belgian league at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi.

The home side Charleroi were making a lot of incursions into the opponents penalty box but were not able to finish off several chances that came their way.

It did not take long for the away team to cease the initiative and on the stroke of half time, Ghanaian winger Osman Buakari opened his account in the league for his new side.

The second half failed to produce any goals despite the home side Charleroi throwing the sink at Gent and going all out for at least a point in the game.

It was the away side who nearly profited on the break as Charleroi left several gaps at the back in search of a goal.

The 21 year old Ghanaian winger joined Gent in the summer from Slovakian side Trencin and has made 8 appearances while providing three assists.