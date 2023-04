1 hour ago

Osman Mohammed of Tamale Super Ladies has won the NASCO Coach of the Month award for March after beating off competition from Yussif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies and Tamimu Adam of PearlPia Ladies.

Coach Osman Mohammed scooped the award for managing his side in three matches which saw them win two away games and one draw in the month of March.

As winner of the award, Osman Mohammed will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.