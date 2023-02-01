1 hour ago

The estranged wife of Osofo Kyiri Abosom, Princess Andrews, has revealed that her husband is incapable of naturally impregnating a woman.

Princess, who has left her marital home for over a year, claims that Kyiri Abosom's infidelity drove her away.

On her account, her husband, who cheated on her with two of their housemaids, had the women go through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to carry his children.

"He secretly married both of them on the same day. I had no idea what my husband had done. Both women went through IVF. He did it for both of our housemaids," she said.

The gospel singer, who shares two children with Kyiri Abosom, also disclosed that she went through IVF due to her husband's condition.

"My husband can't impregnate a woman. I had to go through IVF to conceive our twins.

"He physically abused me and had sex with every woman he came across with. My husband can't impregnate a woman," she said in a phone interview with GHPage Media.

Source: Ghanaweb