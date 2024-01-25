3 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has announced that it has concluded its investigation on the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Dapaah, who it accused of corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her houses helps have been charged with stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash, and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.

Addressing the press today, Thursday, January 25, 2024, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, announced that the case has now been referred to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

He explained that the case has been referred to EOCO because its investigations show that the case has to do with money laundering and the office has the mandate per the constitution to look into such matters.

He stated that the OSP has now discontinued all of its criminal cases and investigations against the embattled former minister and has been ordered by the court to return all her asserts that it froze within 72 hours.

Kissi Agyebeng added that its evidence would serve as the bedrock of EOCO’s investigation and would provide the office with the needed support.

Background:

The former sanitation minister has in turn filed an injunction against the OSP at the Supreme Court to stop the office from taking further steps that infringe on her rights.