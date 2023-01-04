1 hour ago

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed that it is currently investigating over 120 cases in which it suspects corruption.

In a half-year report pursuant to section 3(3) of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) which mandates the Office to publish, on a half-yearly basis, cases it was investigating or prosecuting, the OSP said the cases include the alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircraft for the Republic of Ghana.

The other named high-profile cases include an investigation into the banking and financial sector crisis, and allegations of attempted bribery of Members of Parliament by an unnamed wealthy businessman.

Other cases under investigation are the alleged improper acquisition of state-protected land at the Achimota Forest enclave and the Sakumono Ramsar site by the deceased former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie and an investigation in respect of suspected corruption and

corruption–related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

“The Office is also investigating one hundred and twenty (120) other cases at various levels of consideration. These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.

“This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatization,” the report by the Special Prosecutor stated.

The report by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, also stated that the Office has concluded an investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter–Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Special Prosecutor also revealed that it has concluded investigations into suspected corruption and corruption–related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&QS Consortium Limited for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.

The report added that the Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and

further action on the concluded cases in due course.

Source: citifmonline